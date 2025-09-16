TESCOM Deepens Collaboration To Tackle Psychological Challenges Among Teachers, Students

The Lagos State Teach- ing Service Commission (TESCOM) has stressed the importance and critical role of counseling in child’s devel- opment and overall growth of education.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Mrs Bopo Oyekan Ismaila, during a meeting with Heads of Counselling Units in all the Education Districts of the state, and Lagos State Technical and Vocation Education Board (LASTVEB), which was held at TESCOM Office at Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Director Teacher’s Welfare Department of TESCOM, Mr Akinwande Festus, while welcoming participants to the meeting, noted that primarily the main thrust of the meeting was to strengthen collaboration between TESCOM, Heads of Counselling Unit of all the six Education Districts and LASTVEB towards addressing the incidence of sudden deaths, as well as emotional and psychological health challenges among staff. Besides, the meeting also provided an avenue to intimate the Directors of the several health opportunities available in the state so as to tackle such incidents in the system.

While expressing gratitude to the counselors’ efforts and reaffirming the Lagos State Government’s commitment to teachers’ welfare, Akinwande reminded the counselors that their role transcends beyond supporting students alone, but also extends to teachers and non-teaching staff, especially those facing emotional and psychological challenges.

The Permanent Secretary, however, noted that modern counseling seeks to address the peculiar needs of individuals, incorporating therapy, daily care, and proactive intervention for a healthy lifestyle, which ultimately leads to increased productivity.

This was even as she urged counselors to maintain strict confidentiality while handling cases as many teachers face psychological torture and stress, while some suffer in silence in order to prevent stigmatisation and misinformation.

She further advised them not to expose sensitive matters to colleagues unnecessarily and to remain discreet in their professional duties. Subsequently, Mrs Ismaila encouraged counsellors to observe their environment closely and escalate issues appropriately from the school level to the Tutor General/ Permanent Secretary before reaching TESCOM.