Tertiary Institutions’ Staff To Access N10m Loan As FG Unveils Support Fund

The Federal Government has introduced the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a welfare-focused loan scheme designed to enhance the well-being and professional development of staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Under the scheme, both academic and non-academic staff of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education will be eligible to access loans of up to ₦10 million. The amount will be capped at 33.3% of an applicant’s gross annual salary and can be used for transportation, medical needs, or micro-enterprise ventures such as poultry farming.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, who disclosed this during a high-level stakeholder engagement in Abuja, said the programme would be implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry. The bank will manage the disbursement process to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective delivery.

He described the TISSF as a welfare initiative that promotes financial stability, enhances quality of life, and supports the career advancement of staff across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

“TISSF is not just about welfare; it is about empowerment,” Dr. Alausa said. “We are ensuring that our education workforce is supported to live well, grow professionally, and continue contributing meaningfully to institutional excellence.”

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, noted that the initiative was developed through wide-ranging consultations with staff unions, institutional heads, and other stakeholders.

“This reflects our commitment to inclusive, participatory policymaking and results-driven implementation,” she said.

She also highlighted that a robust monitoring and evaluation framework has been built into the programme to track its progress and ensure long-term success.

Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts at the meeting, alongside the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, all expressed strong support for the scheme. They described it as timely and critical to boosting staff morale and improving performance across the tertiary education system.