Terry Knocks Mikel Obi Over Arsenal Set-Piece Comments

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has slammed Mikel Obi for describing Arsenal’s set-piece prowess as illegal.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this season, the Gunners have converted 19 goals from dead balls, five more than any other club in the English Premier League (EPL).

However, after his beloved Chelsea lost to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium last week, Mikel Obi, who is not a fan of the inconvenience that occurs when Arteta’s team must take a corner kick, said it’s ridiculous.

“We [Chelsea] used to park the bus, yes, but we won legally,” the AFCON 2013 winner said. When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks,” he said.

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“We [Chelsea] used to park the bus, yes, but we won legally,” the AFCON 2013 winner said. When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks,” he said.

“You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta, almost a billion. And you’re telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It’s ridiculous.

“For me, every time I watch them during the corner kicks, during set pieces, what they do during set pieces, for me, it’s illegal. You can’t do that.

“First of all, they’re impeding the goalkeeper, and now they start holding players. When you hold a player, when you impede a player from jumping. How can the referee not see that? Even if the ball goes in, how can VAR not see that?

“So that is what I mean, that Arsenal are trying to cheat their way to winning the Premier League,” Mikel Obi concluded.

The former Chelsea captain has come out to describe talks about the illegality of the style employed by Mikel Arteta’s men as ‘rubbish’.