Terry G To Relaunch Career With New Management

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G, has announced plans to relaunch his career with the release of a new single titled, “Away.”

The forthcoming project will mark his first release under a new management; Prime Crest Entertainment, which will now oversee his music, business and brand affairs.

According to the 39-year-old artiste, the partnership signals the beginning of a new phase in his career. “Going forward, my music, business, and brand are fully represented and managed under Prime Crest Entertainment,” he said.

The Benue State-born performer, widely recognised for his high-energy stage presence and street anthems, added that all professional engagements would now be handled by his new team.

“All bookings, collaborations, and business inquiries should be directed to Prime Crest Entertainment,” he stated. Terry G also expressed gratitude to fans that have supported him throughout his journey and voiced optimism about the road ahead.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported my journey so far and look forward to this new chapter with my team at Prime Crest. “Away” is coming soon,” he said.

The singer rose to prominence in the late 2000 with a run of club hits that cemented his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most unconventional and energetic artistes.