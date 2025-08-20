Terry G Slams Billboard For Excluding His Songs From Afrobeats All-Time List

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has expressed disappointment over the exclusion of his hit songs from Billboard’s recently released Top 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All-Time list.

The list, compiled by Billboard staff, ranked 2Face Idibia’s “African Queen” as number one, while classics such as Timaya’s “Dem Mama,” Weird MC’s “Ijoya,” and Olu Maintain’s “Yahooze” were also featured.

However, Terry G’s popular tracks, including “Akpako Master,” “Free Madness,” and “Run Mad,” were noticeably absent.

Reacting via Instagram to a post by Chart Data that highlighted “African Queen” topping the chart, the eccentric singer claimed he was unfairly left out.

He wrote: “TERRY G robbed.”

His reaction quickly went viral, sparking mixed opinions among fans. While some agreed that the ‘Akpako Master’ crooner deserved recognition for his influence on the Afrobeats scene, others argued that his songs could not contend with timeless hits like “African Queen.”