Terry G: I Mentor Youths To Avoid My Mistakes

From ‘Free Madness to Testing Microphone’ Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record executive, Gabriel Amanyi, better known as Terry G, sure made some of the hottest singles back 2008. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Akpako Master as he is sometimes called, opened up about his career, lesson, industry issue among others.

What inspired your song, ‘Kolomala’?

It is a tribute to the African woman—her strength, grace, beauty, and presence. The word means “a beautiful African woman,” and that spirit guided the song. African women inspire love, passion, resilience and culture. The track is upbeat and rhythmic, but at its heart, it’s a celebration. The vibe is Afrocentric, bold and vibrant, just like the women it honours.

How does the song reflect your growth and creative direction?

It is a perfect fusion of old and new. It carries my signature madness but with refined production, tighter lyrics, and mature sound engineering. My direction now is about balance. I want to entertain, inspire, and show that evolution doesn’t mean losing your edge. It means knowing how to control your flame and keeping it burning for years to come.

Fame came fast and loud. How did it affect your mental and emotional well-being?

It was overwhelming. The pressure, expectations, constant visibility took a toll. Everyone wanted a piece of Terry G, but few tried to understand Gabriel. Emotionally, I felt isolated even in a crowd. That’s the paradox of fame. It took time to find balance and build a strong support system. I’m grateful for those who stuck around through it all.

You recently spoke about relevance in the industry. What inspired that post?

The digital wave reshaped everything. The industry shifted from substance to strategy. Today, relevance is more about staying viral than being valuable. But I believe true legacy outlives trends. You can be trending and still not be remembered. I wanted to remind people, fans and fellow artists, that impact matters more than momentary attention.

Looking back at your impact, the bells, the energy, the sound; how do you define your legacy in the Nigerian music scene?

Terry G’s legacy is that of a fearless innovator and cultural disruptor who injected raw energy, originality and street authenticity into mainstream afrobeats. I fused eccentricity with spiritual undertones. From shaking the industry with ‘Free Madness’ to influencing a new wave of artistes, my voice, identity and vibe remain unforgettable. I didn’t follow trends; I created a lane of my own.

Do you think the industry has done enough to acknowledge people like you who brought a unique sound and style to the industry?

No, it hasn’t. The industry often overlooks pioneers like me who brought a bold, fearless sound that shifted the culture. We don’t always get the recognition we deserve while still active. I wasn’t just making music; I was shifting energy, changing language, and redefining rhythm. The fusion of gospel, stree and madness wasn’t just entertainment; it sparked a movement.

Unfortunately, Nigerian music tends to chase what’s “hot”, instead of archiving and honouring those who built the foundation. That’s a cultural gap. Many won’t admit the influence, but the streets know, and they don’t forget. My legacy speaks louder than silence.

In your view, what does it truly mean to be “relevant” in Nigerian music today?

Relevance today goes beyond talent or a hit song; it’s about visibility, adaptability, and engagement. Now, it’s algorithm-driven. You have to stay in people’s faces, on TikTok, on the charts, at shows, in trends. It’s a branding game.

But, in my era, relevance was about being undeniable. You couldn’t ignore me, skip my sound, or mute the Terry G energy. Our relevance wasn’t measured by clicks; it was felt in the streets, clubs, churches, and people’s spirits. We created the trends.

What do you wish you had done differently at the peak of your career?

I wish I had been more intentional about structure, both in my personal life and in how I handled my brand. Everything was fast-paced. I was deeply immersed in creativity and street energy, but I didn’t focus enough on long-term planning or the business side.

I also wish I had built a stronger team earlier—people who truly understood my vision and could help navigate the industry’s complexity. Talent is just one part. Structure, timing and relationships are equally crucial. Today, I move with more purpose and clarity.

When you had your son, you spoke about the positive impact it had on your life. Many expected marriage to follow. Why haven’t you taken that step yet?

Becoming a father changed my life. It gave me clarity, peace and a deeper sense of responsibility. My son brought balance to my chaos. Marriage is a serious commitment, and it’s not something I would do just to meet societal expectations. I believe in doing it right—emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. When the time is right, and everything aligns, I’ll take that step.

Have you tried working with any of the reigning artistes today?

Yes, I have reached out. Some were warm and respectful; they acknowledged my contributions and welcomed the idea. Others didn’t respond, and that’s okay. Everyone has their own lane and priorities. I am still open to collaborating with artistes who understand the culture and are unafraid to experiment. My sound is unique, and not everyone can connect with it. I’m not chasing features; I’m seeking alignment.

You once opened a water factory. Is it still functional, and what other businesses are you into?

The factory was functional for a time and it taught me a lot about logistics and business management. It is no longer active due to structural and partnership issues, but I don’t see it as a failure; just a learning curve.

Right now, I’m involved in real estate, entertainment consultancy, and small-scale importation. I am also building a platform to support up-and-coming artistes with mentorship and resources. My mindset has shifted from chasing money to building systems and giving back to the culture.

What advice do you have for artistes who are currently at the top of their game?

Enjoy the spotlight, but think long-term. Fame is loud, but it fades. Legacy is quiet, but it lasts. Invest while you’re “hot”. Stay grounded, and build meaningful relationships. Most importantly, don’t lose your identity in the name of relevance. Reinvention is good, but only if it’s authentic. Plan for your future while the light is still on you. No one reigns forever, and that’s not a curse; it’s reality.