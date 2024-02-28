Terry G Calls Out Timaya Over Unpaid Royalties

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi better known as Terry G has called out his colleague, Timaya over alleged unpaid royalties.

Speaking in a statement issued via his official Instagram page, alleged that Timaya and other music producers for using him without paying the agreed royalties for a song he produced for them.

He, however, expressed his frustration that other artists have been speaking up about similar problems in the industry.

Terry G said; “Looking at all the podcasts and artists speaking up, the table will be used for firewood the day I will talk my own if you know I produced a song for you.

“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and others. For all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”