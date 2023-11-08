Terry G Breaks Silence, Says APC Yet To Pay Him For Campaigning For Tinubu

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has called out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged unpaid debt.

Narrating the situation, Terry G claimed that some persons hijacked the money he was supposed to get for campaigning for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

New Telegraph recalls that Terry G was one of the artists who performed at President Bola Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, in May.

However, while calling out the ruling party via his official Instagram page, the singer revealed that he has handed over the matter to God.

He wrote, “For the people or whoever wey chop the money I worked for this APC campaign matters so make he no worry say nothing don do them o.

“I leave am to God. It’s only a matter of time.”