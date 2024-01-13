Terry G Announces Retirement From Music (Video)

Nigerian singer Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from music.
He made this announcement in a shared video via his Instagram page on Saturday, stating that he is quitting music because his career was no longer a successful one.
He appreciated his fans for their support over the years, stressing that his decision might hurt them but it was in his best interest.
READ ALSO:
- Terry G Breaks Silence, Says APC Yet To Pay Him For Campaigning For Tinubu.
- Terry G Warns Nigerians, Says Don’t Compare Me To Portable.
- I’m Yet To Be Paid For Campaigning For President Tinubu, Terry G Cries Out.
He said, “A big thank you to my fans for staying through with me all these years. I really appreciate you all. It been amazing years back-to-back. Thank you all for the love.
“But I’m about to make a big announcement. I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people but I’ve my personal reasons. I’m quitting music. I’m done. And I really appreciate you guys for showing me so much love.”
Watch video below: