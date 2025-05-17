Terrorists’ Use Of Drones: Fg Developing New Defence Capabilities, Strategies To Counter Threat –Sources

Share

Worried by the renewed attacks on frontline troops by terrorists in the North East theatre of operation, the Federal Government has intensified efforts aimed at developing new defence strategies capable of detecting and countering armed drones, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed.

As part of measures to achieve this, plans have been concluded to strengthen the Research and Development (R&D) departments of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN)

Recall that the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai (North East), Maj-Gen. AE Abubakar, had alerted to the possible deployment of armed drones by terrorists elements, adding that the lethal weapons are difficult to detect with conventional radar systems.

“Since November of last year, we noticed the introduction of the use of armed drones (by terrorists) to carry out attacks”, the two-star General was quoted as saying.

He, however, assured that, “Our troops are highly motivated, and our resilience is not dampened. In time, we will completely defeat terrorism.”

Senior establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said that Nigeria, like other modern States, will not concede its “monopoly of violence” to terrorist groups, or other non-state actors operating under whatever name.

One of the highly-placed sources hinted: “The Federal Government is aware of the cowardly attempts by terrorists in the North East general area to create a sense of resurgence, as part of psychological warfare (PsyOps).

“As concerning as reports of possible deployment of armed drones in attacks on our gallant, resilient, dogged and forward-looking troops may be, rest assured that new defence capabilities are already being developed, to not only detect, but counter the platforms.

“While not going into further details, it is reassuring that the Military High Command is restrategising and reorganising, with a view to turning the tide against the terrorists, as our troops have always done.

“While additional booths are being deployed, reinforcement is ongoing, to boost surveillance, ambush, and clearance operations, among other proactive measures.

“It’s also important to stress the fact that due to globalisation, crime and criminality have continued to assume dynamic and complex nature, hence the security challenges we are dealing with are not peculiar to our country, Nigeria.

Another informed source stated: “What you have in the North East at the moment, is just momentary, as serious strategic, tactical, as well as operational efforts are ongoing, to deploy superior air, surface, and marine capabilities, to reestablish the full authority of the State in the North East.

“You will agree with me that since President Bola Tinubu took charge as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and following the appointments of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), General Christopher Musa, and other Service Chiefs, insecurity in parts of the country has reduced significantly.

“What we need and appeal to members of the public to do, is to give timely information to our Military, and other security agencies, to enable them to act appropriately.

“This is the choice we have, as security – the world over – has become a collectively responsibility; a whole-of-society/whole-of- stakeholders’ approach.”

