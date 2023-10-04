Terrorists Storm Katsina Varsity, Abduct Female Students

Unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Wednesday stormed the Federal University in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, and abducted five female students of the university.

New Telegraph gathered that the terrorists entered the university and targeted a female hostel, where they abducted five students.

A relative of one of the victims, identified as Muhammad Fatima from Lafiagi town in Kwara State, confirmed the attack on Wednesday morning.

The source revealed that the terrorists arrived at the school on Wednesday morning and attacked the students’ private lodge along Moriamoh Ajiri School in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State. During the attack, they abducted at least five female students who were residing in the area.

It was reported that three of the abducted students were from Kwara State, one was from Kano, and another was from Niger State.

The students from Kwara are identified as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi. The names of the two other students have not been identified at the time of filing this report.