Terrorists Ransack Adamawa Communities, 50 Persons Still In Captivity

Share

At least 50 residents of Dugwaba district and environs in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State are still in captivity due to the rise in terrorists attack, including abduction.

Principal Special Assistant to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Budget, Dr. Herbert Rufus Hanawa, disclosed this when he led a delegation of Dugwaba Community on a courtesy call to the Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley on behalf of the District Head, Mr Simon Buba.

He revealed that 50 persons out of 58 from the community who were abducted are still in captivity, pointing out that 18 of the victims managed to escape from the den of the terrorists after spending days.

Meanwhile, the Tol Hoba of Hong, Alheri Nyako, in an interview appealed to the Federal Government to deploy additional troops to Hong Local Government Area following renewed attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on communities bordering the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The monarch attributed the killing of ten local hunters last week to the absence of an Air Force operational base in Adamawa, which he believes has left the region vulnerable.

Also in a chilling display of Boko Haram’s tactics, a police van from Garaha stationed in Banga was destroyed by another bomb, fortunately, all occupants, including the driver, had evacuated the vehicle before it triggered the explosive.

Local sources noted that the insurgents often plant such devices to deter security operatives from pursuing them, a strategy that has repeatedly disrupted response efforts.

However, the continuous assault on Banga and Larh underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram in the North, despite claims by authorities that the group has been significantly weakened.

Share