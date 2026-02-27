Terrorists Overrun 5 Villages In Bauchi’s First Mass Displacement

…Bala visits affected communities, assures of safe return

Bauchi State has recorded its first major wave of mass displacement following bandit attacks on five villages in Futuk District, forcing scores of residents to flee their homes.

Governor Bala Mohammed visited the affected communities to assess the situation and sympathise with displaced families. Speaking during the visit yesterday, the governor interacted with victims and security personnel, assuring residents that his administration would take swift action to safeguard lives and property.

He condemned the attacks, describing them as a threat to peaceful coexistence and economic activities in the area. Mohammed said security agencies have been directed to scale up surveillance and deploy additional personnel to prevent further incursions by bandits.

He further appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities by sharing useful information that could help restore lasting peace. Community members, while appreciating the governor’s visit, expressed hope that improved security would enable displaced persons to safely return to their ancestral homes.