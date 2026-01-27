Terrorists Now Live In Cannabis Growing Communities –Marwa

…about 15m Nigerians using drugs

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, yesterday said terrorists and kidnappers now live in cannabis growing communities.

Marwa said this in Akure during a courtesy visit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State ahead of the Alternative Development Project campaign targeted at engaging illicit drug growers in the state.

He said that the agency created the Alternative Development Project unit to discourage the peasant farmers growing the illicit drug, especially cannabis sativa.

He said that the programme, which will not stop the enforcement role of the agency, was another way to combat terrorists and others criminals who now stay closer to where illicit drugs were being produced.

According to him, the drug use prevalence is unacceptably high with about 15 million Nigerians using drugs between the ages of 15 and 64, based on the last United Nations drug use survey of 2018.

Marwa said with the figure, it meant that one in seven Nigerians use drugs in the age bracket and the Alternative Development Project campaign would be starting in Ondo State.

The NDLEA chairman who said the agency had convicted 128 drug barons in the last five years, disclosed that of the 15,000 tonnes of illicit substances that the agency seized during the same period, over 75 per cent was cannabis sativa.