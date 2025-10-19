Terrorists Kills Army Commander And Six Soldiers In Borno

Terrorists in the restive Northeast, Nigeria has been reported to have killed seven troops this week, the casualty comprises of an army commander with regards to a military intelligence report.
The West African nation is battling a long-running insurgency by militants from Boko Haram and rival breakaway group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
While violence has waned since its peak a decade ago, jihadist attacks are a regular occurrence in the countryside, where government control remains weak.
The soldiers were killed in an ambush on Friday in a village in the Konduga local government area, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, the report said.
