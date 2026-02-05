Terrorists Kill Police ASP, 16 Farmers, In Fresh Benue Attack

….invade market, loot property, steal millions of naira, burn shops

At least 17 farmers including a Mobile Police Officer were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani bandits in a fresh attack on Abande settlement in Mbaikyor Ward of Turan district in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The violent attack which occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday night, left the community in deep shock and mourning, with scores of inhabitants including women and children fleeing their ancestral homes.

The attack has also shut down all social and economic activities just as many compounds were said to have been destroyed due to the incursion.

A source from the area told New Telegraph at about 11:55 pm on that fateful day that some of the victims’ bodies recovered from the bush were conveyed to Jato Aka mortuary by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area, including the deceased Mobile Police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident.

A community leader from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba confirmed to New Telegraph that “17 persons have been confirmed dead in the attack. Mr. Akerigba said the attack occurred at the Abande Market as people were buying and selling, and the herders struck, saying “shops were looted, more than N150 million was collected from traders and the whole market set ablaze.”

He listed some of those killed to include: Iornunbe Agba, Chia Kile, Terseer Shenge, Mker Ugbe, Em- manuel Agba, Ortswen Gbinde and a Mobile Police Officer who was the unit commander, and was on duty at the time of the incident, many others are still missing.

“Abande is a settlement close to Anwase where more than 28 people were slaughtered on Christmas Day in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, our people have been under severe attack every day, more than 76 people have been killed including security officers.”

In a statement, the police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, said the insurgents who were in large numbers attacked police personnel stationed at Abande Community and members of the community. “During the ensuing confrontation while police operatives were responding to the distress call, one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to 13 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured during the attack. “Regrettably, four members of the community also lost their lives as a result of the attack by the bandits.”