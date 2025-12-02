Terrorists Kill Former Councillor, Abduct Sons In Adamawa

Terrorists have attacked Kirchinga Community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing a former councillor, Thlama Sini and abducting his two sons.

Sini, who once represented Kirchinga ward, was taken from his home alongside his children during a late-night attack. Local sources said the attackers later took his life and fled with the boys.

Kirchinga is the hometown of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa State, a development that has heightened concerns about security in the area.

Residents said the incident has renewed fears in a community that has long faced intermittent attacks by armed groups.

Family members said the assailants asked Sini to accompany them into the forest with his sons, but the former councillor explained that he was managing health conditions and asked the attackers to state their demands instead. The gunmen reportedly refused to negotiate before leaving with the children.