Terrorists Kill 16 Farmers, One Mopol Officer In Fresh Benue Attack

…Invaders burnt Abande market, looted property, carted away millions from traders – Survivors

No fewer than 16 farmers and a Mobile Police (MOPOL) officer were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani bandits in a fresh attack on Abande settlement in Mbaikyor Ward of Turan district in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deadly attack which occured at about 8 pm on Tuesday, left the community in deep shock and mourning with scores of the inhabitants, including women and children, fleeing their ancestral homes.

The attack has also shut down all social and economic activities, just as many compounds were said to have been destroyed due to the incursion.

An eyewitness told New Telegraph that the incident, which occured at about 11:55 pm, saw some of the victims’ bodies recovered from the bush and conveyed to Jato Aka mortuary by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area, with the deceased Mobile Police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident.

This latest assault, which came when Governor Hyacinth Alia was celebrating 50 years of existence of the state, further proved the worsening security situation in the state, especially in Turan and its surrounding communities, where residents continue to live in fear, with no clear place of refuge or assurance of protection.

A community leader from the area, Mr Lawrence Akerigba, confirmed to New Telegraph that “17 persons have been confirmed dead in the guerrilla attack.

Mr Akerigba disclosed that the attack occured on Abande market when people were buying and selling, when the herders struck, saying “shops were looted, more than N150 million was collected from traders and the whole market was set ablaze”.

He listed some of those killed to include: Iornunbe Agba, Chia Kile, Terseer Shenge, Mker Ugbe, Emmanuel Agba, Ortswen Gbinde and a Mobile Police Officer who (the unit commander) was on duty at the time of the incident, and so many others are missing.

“Abande is a settlement close to Anwase where more than 28 people were slaughtered on Christmas Day in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, our people have been under severe attack every day; more than 76 people have been killed, including security officers.

Akerigba, who called for the strengthening of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law to check the excesses of the herdsmen invasion into the state, wondered why both the state government and Federal governments have remained adamant in protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

“Our government is rather protecting the terrorists who move freely with Ak 47, destroying the people’s source of livelihood”, he alleged.

While Governor Hyacinth Alia has kept mute on the matter as at press time, the State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying only five people, including a MOPOL Officer, were killed.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Udeme Edet said the insurgents, who were in large numbers, attacked police personnel stationed at Abande community and members of the community.

“During the ensuing confrontation, while police operatives were responding to the distress call, one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to 13 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured during the attack.

“Regrettably, four members of the community also lost their lives as a result of the attack by the bandits.

The PPRO said a combined team of police operatives and other security agencies had been mobilised to the area to secure the community, conduct a thorough search, and forestall further breakdown of law and order, adding that the deceased persons have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

The Command commiserated with the families of the slain officer and the Abande Community, and assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace to the area.