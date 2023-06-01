Terrorists Kidnap 2 APC Women Leaders, Others In Kaduna

After attending the inauguration of the new Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Monday, two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were kidnapped on the way back to their community. The attack took place on Tuesday along Manini Village of Birnin Gwari Local Governments Area of the state. The kidnapped women leaders are Birnin Gwari APC women leader, Hajiya Lami Awarware, and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu.

An undisclosed number of people, who were travelling with the women leaders, were also said to have been abducted. The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the kidnap incident to journalists in Kaduna yesterday. However, the Kaduna Police Command PPRO, DSP Muhammad Jalige, and the Kaduna State Government, were yet to react to the development.

But Kasai disclosed that the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders, including dozens of others, adding that immediately the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday, the kidnappers took them to the forest and have not been heard from since then. Family members of the two APC women leaders and others kidnapped were said to have approached the Kaduna State Government to come to their aid and rescue their loved ones.