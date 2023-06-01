New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Terrorists Kidnap 2…

Terrorists Kidnap 2 APC Women Leaders, Others In Kaduna

After attending the inauguration of the new Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Monday, two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were kidnapped on the way back to their community. The attack took place on Tuesday along Manini Village of Birnin Gwari Local Governments Area of the state. The kidnapped women leaders are Birnin Gwari APC women leader, Hajiya Lami Awarware, and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu.

An undisclosed number of people, who were travelling with the women leaders, were also said to have been abducted. The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the kidnap incident to journalists in Kaduna yesterday. However, the Kaduna Police Command PPRO, DSP Muhammad Jalige, and the Kaduna State Government, were yet to react to the development.

But Kasai disclosed that the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders, including dozens of others, adding that immediately the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday, the kidnappers took them to the forest and have not been heard from since then. Family members of the two APC women leaders and others kidnapped were said to have approached the Kaduna State Government to come to their aid and rescue their loved ones.

Read Previous

Uzodinma Emerges PGF’s Chairman
Read Next

Between The Dialectics And Benefits Of Petroleum Subsidy Removal

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023