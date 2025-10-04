Terrorists’ Incursion Into Kwara, Kogi, Attempts To Takeover Territories –Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, haswarned that the latest onslaughts on communities in Kogi and Kwara States areattempts by territory expansionists, terrorists and some people who they saidare disgruntled with the government to destabilize the country and createchiefdoms that would be detrimental to the people.

According to a press statement by its National PublicitySecretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the group asserted that the latest spike inbandits’ attacks informed its present reasoning.

It maintained that the sacking of communities in Kogi and KwaraStates and in some other areas particularly in the Middle Belt are grim reminders that terrorism in those places pose serious threats to the people ofthe South West – and other parts of the country.

It also expressed ‘deep sympathy’ over the boat mishaps andflood disasters that occurred in Kogi and Niger States recently.

According to the organization, the method of operation of the terrorists in Kwara went beyond those who are kidnapping for ransom or are just interested in finding fodders for their livestock.

“The type of weapons they use, the derring-do manner with whichthey attack and the intensity of the damages they cause clearly indicate thatthey have very powerful people sponsoring them both locally andinternationally” the statement posited.

It went further to state that the usage of the adjective ‘very’here was deliberate with a view to underlining the deep involvement of powerful interests locally and internationally in the life-taking experiences we arehaving presently. So-called ‘illegal miners’ etc. could be suspected here.

Kwara, known as ‘State of Harmony’ was lately invaded with liveslost, properties destroyed and socio-economic activities disrupted. “However, those supporting, collaborating and sponsoring the evil doers need to rememberth at when the country is destabilized, they are not going to be immuned. What is happening in Afghanistan presently and what has been happening since theunwarranted ouster and murder of Muarmar Ghadaffi of Libya should serve aslessons” Ajayi warned.

According to Afenifere spokesman, those encouraging terroristsin Nigeria should remember that hard-hearted elements with power can be verydeadly. “Not only that, they do not have respect for human rights at allas events in various parts of the world and in some communities that terroristsoccupied in Nigeria attested to. Children and family members of terrorists’sponsors can not escape from the wroth they are bringing upon the land either”.