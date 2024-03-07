Terrorists, Herdsmen Cause Of Nigeria’s Hardship – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has claimed that the current state of economic hardship in Nigeria is as a result of the actions of killer herdsmen and terrorists.

Primate Ayodele who spoke on Thursday said if the Federal Government used death penalty as a punitive tool for anyone who is arrested the economy would rebound.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele criticised certain influential people for stepping in to mediate the arrests of terrorists.

According to Ayodele: “Battling our economic angle is not the best thing to do; we have mineral resources in this country, can’t we make use of them? We need a restructuring of our economy whereby every state will manage its resources for the economy to stabilize.

“The country can make money from so many resources. We have resources in states like Taraba, Zamfara, Borno, Kogi and others. There is a lot the president can do to stabilize the economy.

‘’Insecurity caused by terrorists and killer herdsmen is one of the reasons for the hardship. Like I said before, capital punishment should be given to any terrorist caught.

“Our service chiefs are trying but some individuals intervene even when they arrest these terrorists, let them kill any terrorist arrested without detention if we want our economy to be better.

‘’The Nigerian army can fight terrorists, give them all they need and you will see that when we have enough power supply, reduced activities of terrorists, there will be plenty for us to eat.’’