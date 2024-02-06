Terrorists bomb TCN’s tower on Jos-Bauchi transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday, disclosed that terrorists have again blown up the electricity tower number 388 on the Jos-Bauchi 132kv single circuit transmission line, with explosive, damaging the facility in the process. The attack on the transmission line has already plunged the residents of Yobe and Borno states into darkness.

According to the TCN, the incident is suspected to have occurred on the first of February, at about 10:20PM. Spokesperson of the company, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement issued in Abuja, said remnants of detonated explosives were discovered at the foot of the collapsed tower, lamenting that the continued vandalism and theft of power equipment had become a constant setback to the ongoing implementation of the transmission system expansion plan. “Following a line trip in Jos, Plateau State, and bearing in mind past experiences associated with line tripping in that axis, the General Manager, Transmission of Bauchi Region, Engr Tijjani Ahmadu, invited the police anti-bomb squad and the Department of State Services (DSS) to accompany the TCN line crew and investigate the transmission line to find the cause of the tripping.

“This incident mirrors a recent and similar act on December 21, 2023, which brought down towers T372 and T373 on the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV Single Circuit transmission line, killing a security operative and affecting power supply in the same Yobe and Borno states. “The line and towers from the December incident were fully reconstructed and energised on 2nd February 2024. “While TCN is determined to keep working at rehabilitating and further expanding the nation’s bulk power transmission network, to ensure consistent bulk power transmission, it is pertinent to note that the continued vandalism and theft of power equipment is a constant setback to the ongoing implementation of the transmission system expansion plan. “This is because funds earmarked for grid expansion are usually diverted as a matter of emergency, to repair vandalised power infrastructure, and sometimes to avert grid collapse,” she said.