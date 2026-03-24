Terrorists Bomb Bridge Linking Communities In Niger

…8 allegedly killed as vehicle hit by IED

Suspected terrorists yesterday morning blew up a bridge between Wawa and Luna Road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, with a bomb.

New Telegraph learnt that, the terrorists’ action is not unconnected with plans to disrupt the Nigerian military from having access to their hideout for possible flush out.

An impeccable source who pleaded anonymity said, the Military planned to move arms and ammunitions from New Bussa so as to tackle the terrorists, but with the blown bridge, their plans may have been put on hold.

The destroyed tiny bridge has now disconnected various communities as the movement of people from one town to the other especially the Babanna major border market that takes place every Monday has now been disrupted.

Findings have it that, traders are not able to move from one end to the other thereby crippling business activities. Unconfirmed sources claimed that eight persons lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an improvised explosive device IED and several others were injured.

Spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the bombing of the bridge and said a clearance operation was ongoing.

“On 23rd March, 2026 at about 6.30 am, a report received revealed that on the same date at about 2 am, suspected terror- ists within the park forest used an explosive device and bombed a bridge located along Luma road, Borgu LGA, connecting Lu- ma-Babana-Agwara communities.

“It was discovered that the bridge was damaged by the hoodlums during security operations in the area. “However, monitoring continues while clearance operation is intensified,” he said.