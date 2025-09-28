Terrorists’ Attacks In Nigeria Not Religious Genocide – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed foreign media reports alleging that terrorist attacks in Nigeria are targeted primarily at Christians, describing such claims as false, divisive, and misleading.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Sunday, said portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a deliberate campaign against a single religious group is “a gross misrepresentation of reality.”

“While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful,” he stated.

The minister explained that violent activities by terrorist groups are not confined to any particular religious or ethnic community. He stressed that the criminals target anyone who rejects their extremist ideology, irrespective of faith.

“Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands,” Idris said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to defeating terrorism and securing all Nigerians.

According to him, between May 2023 and February 2025, over 13,543 terrorists and criminals were neutralised while nearly 10,000 hostages were rescued in multiple military operations nationwide. He also disclosed that the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU), Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate, was captured in a coordinated counter-terrorism operation.

Those arrested included Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU, and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy.

“These feats underscore the determination and success of our security forces and expose as unfounded the notion that Nigeria is passively tolerating religiously motivated terrorism,” the minister said.

He added that Nigeria remains a multi-religious country with large populations of both Christians and Muslims. “Christianity is neither endangered nor marginalised in Nigeria. It is doubtful that foreign interlopers are aware that the current heads of both the Armed Forces and the Police Force are Christians, a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership,” he said.

Idris also noted that Nigeria has made significant progress in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects, with seven batches already prosecuted and over 700 convictions secured. He said the country is currently in its eighth prosecution cycle, reaffirming the government’s resolve to bring terrorists and their sponsors to justice.

He highlighted Nigeria’s recognition for interfaith harmony, citing the March 2025 Commonwealth Peace Prize awarded to Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre.

“The Nigerian story is not one of religious genocide or persecution. Rather, it is a story of resilience, diversity, and a globally acknowledged commitment to peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The minister urged the international media and commentators to act responsibly, avoid sensationalism, and support Nigeria’s ongoing fight against terrorism.