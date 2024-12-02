New Telegraph

December 2, 2024
Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Elderly Man, Abduct 13 Others

Armed terrorists have launched a deadly attack on the Kungurki Community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing an elderly man and abducting 13 residents, including a two-monthold baby and his mother.

This was made known yesterday by Zagazola Makama, a Lake Chad Basin counterterrorism and insurgency expert, in a post on his X handle.

Makama said intelligence sources informed him that the assailants stormed the village under the cover of darkness, firing recklessly to in – still fear among residents.

The terrorists also looted several shops, carting away food items, household supplies and other valu ables. “The attackers moved swiftly, rounding up their victims and retreating into the nearby forest.

It was a terrifying experience,” a resident said. “They took women and children, and an elderly man was killed in cold blood,” the security expert said.

