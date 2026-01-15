Terrorists Attack Niger Village, Kill 85-Year-Old Woman

…relocate now, or become collateral damage –Bago tells Kainji dwellers

Barely few hours after Governor Umaru Bago’s condolence visit to Borgu Emirate, terrorists on Tuesday night invaded Kabe Village in Borgu Local Government Area killing 85-year-old Hajiya Amina Adamu.

This is as the governor in his visit gave a stern warning to people in the area to leave the Kainji Lake in two months’ time and be resettled by the Emirate Council or be flushed out and termed collateral damage The terrorists who came with many motorcycles invaded Kabe Village, killed the 85-year-old woman and carted away food items.

Kabe is a few kilometres from Kasuwan Daji where the terrorists had killed over 40 villagers few weeks ago. Speaking with our Correspondent, one of the villagers who pleaded anonymity said the terrorists operated for close to an hour without any security presence.

“Some of us were lucky to have escaped, we heard our people screaming for help but nobody came to our rescue.” The attacks occurred few hours after Governor Bago visited and gave a stern warning to people in the area to in two months leave the Kainji Lake to be resettled by the Emirate Council or beflushed out and termed collateral damage.

He stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV at his palace in New Bussa to sympathise with him and the entire people of the Emirate over the recent terrorist attacks. According to the Governor, “the resettlement of the people has become necessary to avoid collateral damage.

My administration in collaboration with the Federal Government is determined to clear the forest, flush out criminals who are using Kainji Lake as their camp, and make the land very habitable for people.”

He however decried the influx of people into the Emirates without being profiled, noting that it has become a security concern even as the activities of informants have thwarted security efforts in the Emirate.

Also, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, disclosed that the Federal Government is also interested in ensuring that there is peace and security across the country; hence, it will support every effort aimed at achieving it.