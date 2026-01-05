Terrorists Attack Niger Again, Kill Over 40, Abduct Scores Including Children

Barely two weeks after 230 children and teachers were rescued and reunited with their families, terrorists have attacked communities in Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State killing no fewer than 42 persons and abducting an unconfirmed number of persons including children. The terrorists, according to a reliable source, have been attacking villages in Agwarra for the last one week without any opposition from government’s security operatives.

Speaking with journalists, a parent, Smaila Livinus, lamented the absence of security in the whole of Agwarra and Borgu LGAs saying for the last one week, the terrorists have been attacking communities freely and because there is no security presence here.

According to him: “They killed 37 people in Kasuwa Daji near Papiri, another five in Kaima Village and abducted many people including children and some of these children are pupils and students of the same St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary schools, Papiri in Agwarra.

“Please, the government and security agencies should come to our aid, we have a serious crisis across the river where the students were abducted. “They came out of the forest for about a week now, wreaking havoc in the villages. Just yesterday (Saturday) alone they burnt one particular market and abducted so many people, including children.”

Also, confirming the attack in the Catholic mission house, the Director of Communications, Catholic Church of Kontagora Diocese, Rev Father Stephen Kabirat said the terrorists have killed over 40 persons and taken into captivity some persons.

According to him: “Our Parish Priest narrowly escaped abduction when the terrorists visited our Mission House three days ago, they destroyed some religious items in the church, carted away two motorbikes and N200, 000.

“They were looking for the Priest but luckily he escaped but they abducted some villagers including children.” Another villager, Abuka Yohanna, while appealing to the relevant authorities said: “As I am talking to you, some of the villages where the abducted school children come from have been sleeping in the bushes since their return because of activities of the terrorists.”

Confirming the attacks, the Niger State Police Command said, at about 9pm on Saturday it received reports that suspected Bandits attacked and killed over 30 persons and abducted an unconfirmed number of persons.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun said: “At about 4:30pm on Saturday, suspected Bandits from the National Park Forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji located at Demo Village via Kabe, killed over 30 persons, burnt the market and looted shops and carted away food items.”

He further disclosed that a joint security team has visited the scene and efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims. “Further development will be communicated please,” he disclosed.