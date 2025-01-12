Terrorists Attack Kebbi Immigration Border Facilities, Kill Four

Share

Suspected terrorists have attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service’s border facilities at the Kangiwa Border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incident, which occurred on Friday, January 10, resulted in the killing of three contractors, and a “Local watchman”.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its spokesperson, DCI Kenneth Udo, the NIS said none of its officials was killed in the attack.

It, however, regretted that the attack caused extensive damage to its assets in the aforementioned general area.

“The Service regrets to announce a recent attack by a suspected terrorist group on Border facilities and contractors on-site, at the Kangiwa Border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State at about 1920 hours on Friday 10th, January 2025.

“The attack led to the death of four persons; a local watchman and three contractors. No Immigration officer was killed during the attack. However, the Service recorded substantial damages to its Border facilities.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Service has vowed to identify, apprehend and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to deserved justice.

It said: “The Service is actively working alongside other sister security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts and bring them to justice.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains steadfast in fulfilling the core mandate of Border Security, aligned with the overarching objective of enhancing National Security.”

