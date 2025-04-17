Terrorists Attack Adamawa Community, Kill 7, Destroy Police Van

Share

At least seven people were reportedly in a terrorist attack on Garaha Lar village in Adamawa State.

The Hong Local Government Area Chairman Usman Wa’aganda, who confirmed the attack, said one resident is missing while houses and property were destroyed by the attackers.

Wa’aganda also stated that a vigilante died after a bomb exploded while attempting to secure the area.

He said a police patrol van from Garaha Police Station was also destroyed by an improvised explosive device (IED) but no personnel were killed.

“The occupants of the patrol van had exited the vehicle moments before the explosion,” he said.

The chairman said fear of the IEDs planted by the insurgents had made access to the scene of the attack difficult.

