Terrorists Abduct VON Correspondent In Zamfara, Demand N1m Ransom

On Sunday night, gunmen suspected to be terrorists abducted Hamisu Damgipga, the correspondent of Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Zamfara State.

Following his abduction, the criminals made a phone call to demand a ransom of one million naira for his release.

The victim’s brother, known as Damgipga Junior confirmed the incident, saying the journalist was abducted from his home in the Samaru area of Gusau.

New Telegraph reports that the members of Hamisu Damgipga’s family and neighbours went to the Secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel to report the disappearance of their relative.

“They also shared with journalists text messages from the bandits, demanding the sum of one million Naira to be paid on or before Friday this week”.

When contacted, ASP Yazeed Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, confirmed the incident. However, he characterized the perpetrators not as bandits but as criminals seeking a means of livelihood.

He said the anti-violence unit of the command had been deployed to the area for his release, pointing out that he is very much in Gusau and not in any forest.

“This is to show that the operation was not done by bandits otherwise they would have taken him into the forest”