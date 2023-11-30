Terrorists Abduct New Couple, Chief Imam, Wife, Children In Kaduna

Terrorists suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday night attacked Dan- Honu II community in Kaduna State kidnapping eight persons including a newly weeded couple and the Chief Imam of the Mosque in the area. Dan-Honu II community is located at the New Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The area has been witnessing its own share of insecurity ravaging the state, in recent times with kidnappings and at times killing of citizens. New Telegraph gathered that among those abducted in the fresh attack are a new couple who got married last Saturday, Imam of the community Mosque, his wife and three children.

Community members also disclosed that a 10months old baby was also among those taken away by the kidnappers. A member of the community disclosed that the bandits stormed the community around 8:50pm numbering about 10, with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, with some of them wearing mask.