Terrorists Abduct 215 Pupils, 12 Teachers – CAN

At least, 12 teachers and 215 students were yesterday abducted by suspected terrorists at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community in Agwarra local government area of Niger State.

The Chairman of the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna disclosed this last night. This is coming as a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the spate of insecurity ravaging the country while the Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris said that over 13,000 criminals had been taken out by the security agencies.

Idris also stated that about 17,000 others had been arrested while some of them had been convicted by courts across the country. The CAN chairman stated that the attack was carried out between 1am and 3am on Friday 21st November 2025 and security personnel was badly shot. Confirming this in a statement Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Proprietor of the school debunked reports from some quarters that there was a prior warning of such attacks.

According to him “I have just got back to the village after I visited the school and met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely.

“From our record, 215 pupils and students including 12 teachers were abducted by the terrorists”. He however did not give the details of the total number of students in the school. He then added that, “during the terrorists attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming for their children as the school had to be shutdown”.

While debunking reports credited to Secretary to the State Government that there were prior warnings through circular, Bishop Yohanna said “it is not true, if they brought a circular who did they give it to and who did they contact? “We have even asked the LGA Education Secretary if he got it and sent us such a letter, he said no.

Why should we endanger the lives of our children if there was a prior warning or a directive especially as it has to do with security.

The CAN Chairman further urged that propaganda be shelved and that this is the time to pray and make moves for the safe return of the children. While expressing hope for the safe return of the children and the teachers, the Bishop assured that the Body of Christ (CAN) is actively collaborating with security agencies, community leaders and the government authorities to ensure the safe returns of the victims.

Declare emergency over insecurity-Atiku A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yes- terday urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency over Nigeria’s worsening security situation. The former number two man made the demand in a statement posted on his verified social media platform Facebook page while reacting to the abduction of students in Niger State.

Terrorists had in the early hours of Friday, invaded St. Mary Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, and kidnapped students and staff. Reacting to this development, Atiku wondered why the Tinubu-led Federal Government is yet to take a decisive action on the deteriorating security situation in the country.

He wrote, “Not again. This is truly heartbreaking. How many more lives must be shattered before decisive action is taken? “It is not too late for the government to finally declare a state of emergency in insecurity and confront this menace with the urgency it deserves.” 13,000 insurgents killed, 17,000 arrested -FG The Minister for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris stated that the Federal Government arrested over 17, 000 persons in connection with insurgency ravaging parts of the country.

Idris stated this during a Channels Television live programme, Politics Today, maintaining that the government at the centre has never been under any form of pressure to stem the tide of insecurity in the country. “We’ve had a lot of progress in that direction. I can say to you that from May of 2023 to date, over 13,500 of these criminals were neutralised. These are figures from the security agencies that have been neutralised, were taken out of our society. “Over 17,000 of them, you know, have been apprehended.

Many of them, even as we speak today, some of them have had their days in court,” the minister said. Africa Freedom Foundation urges urgent action against terrorism Two major global advocacy groups, the Africa Freedom Foundation (AFF) and Yari Roundtable For Peace, yesterday jointly called on the Federal Government to immediately find solutions to the nation’s worsening security crisis or seek external assistance to end the menace.

The AFF made this call during a one-day summit in Abuja, on the theme: “Conversation on the Search for Peace in Nige- ria”, with former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, as the convener. The summit brought together key stakeholders such as Christian and Muslim clerics, policy-makers and experts from different fields of endeavour to brainstorm on how to rescue the country from her present precarious security situation.

Those present expressed serious concerns on the escalating security situation in the country, suggesting urgent need for national dialogue and stronger governance to address the overwhelming security crisis. In his opening remarks, Senator Sani, stressed the need for relevant government agencies to be held accountable for yearly al- location of security funds.

“The appropriate use of security funds must be questioned. The urgency of national dialogue has never been more critical, as peaceful co-existence in Nigeria is at risk,” the politician stated. He posited that, if Nigerian government could not handle the deteriorating security challenge, it should not hesitate to go for international assistance.

He said: “Muslims are killed in Katsina, Christians are killed in Benue. Muslims are killed in Zamfara, Christians are killed in Plateau. Every day people are being buried. What are we talking about? So we want a solution to this problem. And government should reach out.

“Because you are in power doesn’t mean you have the monopoly of knowledge of how to solve problems. You must reach out. You must discuss with people. You must find solu- tions to people. If you see someone from your family taking his problem outside of your family, it’s because it cannot be solved within your family.”

In his contribution, Archbishop James Malgit of the Plateau Catholic Diocese, also condemned the rising wave of human rights abuses and the senseless killings of innocent citizens. “The government must take immediate action to stop the growing violence and protect the lives of Nigerians.

Human rights are being violated with impunity, and the government must act now to restore justice and peace,” Archbishop Malgit said. Similarly, the Chief Imam of Kaduna Polytechnic, Mal. Abubakar Sadik Yusuf expressed worries over the increasing incidents of kidnappings and killings in the country, saying “The government must take stronger measures to tackle this growing wave of insecurity.

We cannot afford to ignore the plight of the people any longer. The safety of our citizens should be a top priority.” The summit served as an important platform for leaders from both Muslim and Christian communities to come together and stress the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of security funds.

“It is imperative that the government ensures transparency in the allocation of security resources,” said a joint statement from the religious leaders. Only through clear accountability and effective action can Nigeria hope to achieve lasting peace and stability.”

The participants at the summit were united in their call for stronger governance and more decisive action from the Nigerian government. The discussions underscored the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s security crisis, with leaders emphasising that the time for action is now.

The summit concluded with a collective commitment to continue pushing for peace, justice, and accountability in the country’s ongoing search for stability.