Terrorists Abduct 15 Women, Others In Fresh Kaduna Attack

There was pandemonium in the Dogon-Noma community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when suspected terrorists attacked the area on Saturday and abducted 15 women and one man.

When the terrorists attacked the community, they occasionally opened fire and many villagers fled to adjacent settlements in search of protection.

According to local Istifanus, who spoke with newsmen he said, “We can only confirm the figure by evening when we’re able to access the village. The attackers invaded the village at 5.30 am on Saturday in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately.”

Cafra Caino, a former council leader, said it was impossible to determine the exact number of casualties.

“We are yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, sometime in 2019, come under heavy attack where 74 people were killed and the community recently has been experiencing attacks,” he said.

In the meantime, there was no way to get in touch with the police command to address the situation.