No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed when suspected terrorists attacked the Lighitlubang village in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday night, January 31.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the attackers stormed the village while residents were sleeping and slaughtered the victims.

According to a report, the suspected terrorists entered Lighitlubang village in Bungha District of Mang and killed a family of five, a man, his wife, and a child with another man and wife all slaughtered.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said security agents had been deployed to the affected community to maintain peace and order while the investigation had commenced.

