Terrorist Groups Battle Over Control Of Lake Chad Islands

The Lake Chad Basin is currently experiencing a new wave of turmoil as jihadist groups, Boko Haram’s Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, JAS, and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have engage in fierce battle over control of strategic island settlements in Abadam and Kukawa Local Councils of Borno State.

Counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama, said the clashes occurred between Wednesday, November 5 and Saturday 8, across key islands identified as Sahel 1, Dogon Chuku, Mangari, and the riverine basins of Tumbun Gini, Tumbun Dalo, Tumbun Shanu, Mangari, and Dumba.

The report indicated that Boko Haram fighters, led by commanders Hassan Buduma and Mohd Hassan, launched coordinated attacks on ISWAP bases, using multiple motorised watercraft equipped with heavy weapons.

It was reported that the group moved from Tumbun Gini through the upper river basin, attacking ISWAP bases in an early-morning assault described as “an amphibious attack in insurgent style.”

Sources noted that the offensive forced ISWAP fighters to abscond from several camps and retreat towards mainland hideouts around Ali Jillimari, Metele, Kangarwa, and Gudumbali.

It is pertinent to note that the number of casualties remains unknown at the moment, but intelligence surveillance reportedly detected several bodies floating in the water and others buried in shallow sand pits.

Makama’s report indicated that Boko Haram’s goal is to flush out ISWAP from the Lake Chad islands and seize control of critical supply and smuggling routes connecting Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

These corridors are strategic to generate millions of Naira for the terrorists through extortion and taxes from fishermen, traders, and transport operators.