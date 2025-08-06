Terrorist Bello Turji Surrenders Arms, Releases 32 Captives After Islamic Clerics’ Intervention

Zamfara terrorism kingpin, Bello Turji, has released 32 kidnapped persons and agreed to stop attacking farmers, following a series of meetings with some Islamic clerics in his hideout.

Musa Yusuf, a cleric popularly known as Asadus-Sunnah, disclosed the development at a religious gathering on Monday in Kaduna. Yusuf said Mr Turji also surrendered some of his arms after the meeting in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The cleric said Shinkafi residents engaged his team of clerics to appeal to Mr Turji to let them access their farms in the forest.

He said the meeting took place three times in July in the Fakai forest. “We met Mr Turji, Dan Bakkolo, Black, Kanawa and Malam Ila. The speculation that Dan Bakkolo was killed is not true. These people are the ones terrorising the axis, and they all agreed to the peace proposals, one of which is for them to surrender some of their arms to show commitment to the peace process.

“They surrendered the arms in three phases at different times, and allowed the residents of Shinkafi to access their farms in the forest across the river heading to Mr Turji enclaves. We agreed that the Fulanis must be allowed to go to town without being stereotyped or killed by the vigilante,” he said.