Ambassador Joe Keshi, a former Permanent Secretary in the cabinet office and one-time Nigeria’s Consul-General in Atlanta, Georgia, occupies a leadership position on the League of Former Ambassadors. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines the recent US airstrike on terrorists in the country, concerns expressed over the issue, as well as why coups are becoming fashionable in some African countries

The United States conducted an airstrike in Nigeria, citing destructive activities of terror groups in the country. What is your view of the American military intervention?

I have concerns, not just about the bombing, Nigeria’s participation and then, the efforts by a section of the media to drive the narrative that sovereignty at this point does not matter.

These are the same people who recently argued that President Donald Trump’s threat would violate Nigeria’s sovereignty. The media ought to respect the perspectives of all Nigerians, as it is their constitutional right to freely hold opinions on any matter.

I think sovereignty matters, when an external force has to undertake the responsibility of a sovereign state, it is an indication of the failure of that state and in this case the failure of the Nigerian government to protect its citizens over the last couple of years.

That being the case, if external intervention would help stop the killings, the Federal Government has the responsibility to carry its citizen along, manage the situation such that there are no doubts or discrepancies about seeking external assistance.

If we are honest with ourselves, this was not accomplished. Given prior knowledge of the impending attack, why was a presidential statement not prepared for release concurrently with President Trump’s announcement, as is customary in diplomatic protocol? For several hours, there was considerable uncertainty regarding the situation.

The Minister of Information eventually confirmed that the President had given approval for the airstrike. As we speak, except I missed it, the Minister of Defence has not said a word on the airstrike.

So, the question is why has the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has the primary responsibility to manage national security, who has the responsibility to manage the military in the defence of the sovereignty of Nigeria, not spoken? Why has the Minister maintained splendid silence over this issue? Although the Defence Ministry released a statement, the Minister should have briefed the nation but he was absent. I was also worried because, at one point, the government implied that intelligence had been shared with the Americans. That is fine if you are working as a team.

The key question is when the Nigerian government learned that the terrorist headquarters was in Sokoto, and why they failed to act on this information for years, resulting in many deaths and a reliance on American assistance. This should be of great concern to us all, our overall military capability and how the war on terror has been conducted over the years.

If it took the Trump intervention to make us take our security seriously, the government should be worried, as Nigerians are not only calling on the US to do more, but they are also actually indicating to the US where they should strike next. Additionally, if the Americans are helping, we need to ask whether this is a one-time gesture or if there will be further support in the future.

So, if the United States is going to help us from the air, who is going to do the ground operations? This is because anyone who is familiar with the way these things happen, once you hit these people, they scatter and regroup somewhere else.

The Nigerian Army is reported to be conducting mopping-up operations, which I hope will continue, but these should have been properly coordinated before the air strikes, to ensure that all roads for escape by the terrorists are blacked.

This measure aims to stop individuals from escaping custody and moving elsewhere, which could lead to further attacks against Nigerian citizens. Finally, whether you support or do not support the strike, we should all be aware that there are consequences.

The statement released by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy assuring foreign investors that Nigeria is not at war is a clear indication that beyond the shores of Nigeria, there are those who are worried about the Nigerian situation.

There is a measure of concern…

Certainly, such statements are not from the blues. Something must have occurred which spurred that statement. Again, we are not receiving information; however, if another attack occurs, it will heighten concerns. it is crucial for the government to maintain its efforts and actively pursue the terrorists wherever they are found. The killings and kidnappings must end sooner than later. We have shed enough blood.

What about the cost of this military assistance? Who bears it, or is it coming pro bono?

No, it is almost pro bono. The American strike was not altruistic. America took the decision to help us out of its own national interest. Since they chose to help, they will cover the cost.

But, having said that, I will also add that Nigeria should find a way to work with the United States in a way and manner that we display appreciation for the assistance they are providing or rendering.

You said earlier that Donald Trump’s intervention indicated a failure in the part of Nigeria. What do you think was responsible for that failure? Could it be sentiment or what? Why did it occur after the replacement of the defence minister? I doubt it is related to the Defence Minister’s replacement.

Donald Trump said that he would have done it long ago, but he decided to wait for more time, like the holiday period to catch the terrorists unawares. So, he was controlling the timing. Look, whatever Trump did, Nigeria as a state was not in consideration. He kept saying his action was because of the killing of Christians, but this is part of America’s fight against what he called radical Islamic terrorists across the world.

It has nothing to do with the change of Defence Minister. What I mean is that President Buhari had all the time to attack the terrorists as a retired General, but he did not, and some have said a similar thing about President Bola Tinubu General Buhari came highly recommended. Remember the APC campaign in 2015.

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) came to power playing the security card. And they projected Buhari as a man who could solve the problem, but unfortunately, under Buhari, security worsened and became a major issue in the country. Our leaders jettisoned national interest and became slaves to religious and ethnic sentiments. There was and remains a lack of elite consensus, we were unable to identify what should be our priorities.

You would recall the kidnap of the Dapchi Girls in Yobe, the Kangara Boys in Katsina, the Kakara students in Niger and massive killings in various parts of Borno, Zamfara, Plateau and Benue states. Thousands of people were killed by the terrorists and an equal number displaced from their ancestral homes under Buhari. All they did was to engage in propaganda- they have been degraded, decimated, when the facts on the ground tell another strong.

The Tinubu administration inherited the insecurity and should have prioritised security. I am not saying they should not focus on the economy (you will recall during the campaign, Senator Kashim Shettima said I will take care of security while my presidential candidate who is an economic wizard will address the economy). Fact is, they took their eyes off the ball.

How do you see the economy today?

There are two ways of looking at the economy. The government claims that the reform is successful or working. The people sing a different tune. I think time will tell because even the economists who appear on tv networks to discuss the economy are worried but remain cautiously optimistic.

Inflation is still high, so is unemployment. The infrastructural deficits remain unattended to and very little is said about production. I have heard we have no industrial policy and yet that is what will sustain any reform.

The focus is on taxation and the controversy over the tax reform is not helpful. Buy a plane ticket today and check how many taxes are listed. That is why the government should not dismiss the concerns of the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Onyema, about the possible impact of the new taxes on the aviation industry.

Why should an impoverished nation be heavily taxed? It is difficult to explain. Even after collecting these funds, people do not see any improvement in amenities. Worse still is that they are contradicting themselves- the President says this, the Minister says that. The President claims revenue targets are met, the Minister disagrees, and frequent loans continue.

There is confusion. I think the government should respect us as citizens, and have the confidence to tell us, not just the truth but to carry us along properly, by telling us the true situation of where we are.

When they do that, I think the people will show understanding. People will show understanding if the governments live above board. You can not ask your people to tighten their belt; and people are dying of hunger while you live an opulent life.

Why are military coups becoming more frequent in Africa?

I was interviewed not long ago regarding the decrease of democratic practices in Africa. My answer was and remain that Africa has no democracy issue but has leadership problems. Leaders campaign as democrats but govern as dictators, with focus on extending their tenure.

To achieve this, they embark on state capture. As we near 2027, it is evident that opposition political parties have become almost powerless and unable to function effectively. Due to poor governance and growing public anger, the military feels compelled to intervene.

Regrettably, the military leaders exhibit the same bad behaviour. So, Africa does not have a democratic problem, but leadership one – leaders who fail to govern by the rules of the game as entrenched in the constitution of the respective countries invariably makes military intervention inevitable.

Now, back to Nigeria, how virile are the opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections?

Which opposition parties? INEC and the judiciary have made them powerless and unable to act. This is why l advocate for a complete review of the powers of INEC.

The organization’s responsibilities should be confined to conducting elections and registering political parties, without participating in other party activities. So, when you see people leaving the PDP, or labour, I think Nigerians who are criticizing them should try to understand that they have no choice but to leave the parties for APC to bury, which is what they want to do.

Opposition parties in Nigeria encounter challenges akin to those found throughout Africa, where it’ is common for opposition leaders to be jailed or barred from taking part in elections. Nigerians should put on their thinking cap and see what is going on in the country today. There are so many ways the government can win elections without doing all these things. All you need to do is campaign on your records.

Who killed the opposition?

There seems to be no opposition left in Nigeria. Even the new ADC is operating under an exceedingly difficult terrain, so difficult that it cannot even mobilise people or properly structure itself all over the country. At least l have not seen any concerted or robust efforts by the party to mobilise the people; I have also not seen them putting the necessary structures in place.

All the focus has been on who emerges as the presidential candidate. Why that is important, the most important thing is the peoples support and the structures that will deliver that presidential candidate.

And the Labour Party?

It is as good as the PDP. Look, they were working on two strands- destroy the PDP and LP and make sure they do not have any presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

And they have virtually achieved that. I think the surprise for those who are playing these games is ADC, whether it will live up to expectation and manage its affairs within this short time before the election remains to be seen. As I have said I have not seen any robust engagement with the Nigerian people whose support they need.

But the way things are today, I am not too sure how prepared they are. Yes, we have seen the reports that four senators have defected to the ADC, but if you don’t have a governor who will bring the resources, and the members of the private sector are usually very circumspect about taking the risks, because their businesses will be destroyed. So, everybody is playing safe. So, the new parties are really going to have it tough.so we just need to wait and see.

Governor Makinde said recently that Minister Nyesom Wike promised to hold down PDP for President Tinubu until the 2027 election. What do you make of this and the bickering among them and the Minister’s frequent outbursts on television?

The Minister’s tantrums have become very disturbing. But the media provides the platform. Yes, some members of the media who provide the platform might take objections to that, but I can understand why this is happening. You see, when we talk about weak institutions, we are not talking about governmental institutions alone.

Whether one approves or not, Nigeria’s media— much like its private sector—faces challenges and is vulnerable to external influence. but as the Fourth Estate, they should continue to strive to be neutral. Regarding the current political disputes, it is advisable to observe developments as they unfold. Someone will win another will lose and the signs are emerging.

But in this case, the individual often pays for airtime to air their views, and the other party has the right of rebuttal…

Yes, but it gets to a time you also must gauge public opinion and reactions. Your commercial desire should not override public concern. I am not too sure whether most Nigerians are enjoying the regular television episodes. At the international arena, peace seems to have returned to the Middle East, but is there any hope for that in Ukraine? Bombing has continued and Ukraine has been asked to give up some of its territories. There is no immediate hope for peace and America must become an honest peace maker to achieve peace. You cannot achieve peace by pressurising only one side to give up its territories.

The Constitution of Ukraine has defined its territory and other countries cannot come and say ‘give us this area’ You see, the danger in that is, it will serve as a precedent, and any country can decide to do that in the future.

Russian should stick to one goal – that Ukraine should not be a part of NATO, and stick to that, not asking for territorial expansion. Because if Ukraine moves today, another country will follow the same pattern tomorrow. The alternative, of course, is for America and Western Europe to assist Ukraine to survive.

If you cannot guarantee Ukraine peace, Russia is not prepared to move forward to peace until you concede land to him from Ukraine.

The Americans underrated Vladimir Putin’s resolve from the beginning. I am also surprised at the Europeans fears and weakness. Hopefully, 2026 brings improvement for Ukraine and its people.