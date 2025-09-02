Terrorism Trial: FG Hints On Repatriation Of Simon Ekpa

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has hinted that it may seek the repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria following his six-year jail sentence in Finland for terrorism-related offences.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke with the Punch, hinted at the possibility of the Federal Government seeking the repatriation of Ekpa.

When asked whether the government intended to request Ekpa’s repatriation at the end of his jail term, Idris replied, “The Nigerian government will assess the situation and take decisions in the best interest of the country.”

Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in a statement, noted that further steps would be taken once the judgment has been officially reviewed.

“We commend the Finnish authorities for supporting Nigeria in the fight against insecurity and see this as a signal of future collaboration. Appropriate further actions will be taken upon receipt and study of a copy of the court’s judgment,” the statement read.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland on Monday sentenced the Nigerian-born Finnish to six years in prison for terrorism-related crimes and other offences.

The 40-year-old former municipal politician from Lahti was convicted on multiple charges, including participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation, incitement to commit crimes for terrorist purposes, aggravated tax fraud, and violations of the Lawyers Act.

The court ordered that Ekpa remain in custody.

According to the judgment, between August 2021 and November 2024, Ekpa attempted to promote the independence of the so-called Biafra region in southeastern Nigeria through illegal means.

“He used social media to gain a politically influential position and took advantage of the confusion within a key separatist movement in Nigeria to play a significant role in it,” the court statement stated as reported by BBC News pidgin.

Ekpa denied all the charges against him. The court also found that Ekpa was instrumental in founding and developing the separatist movement into a more organised structure, working alongside others.

It was revealed during the trial that armed groups were established under the movement, which the court classified as terrorist organisations.

“Ekpa equipped the groups with weapons, explosives and ammunition through his contact network. He also urged and enticed his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to commit crimes in Nigeria,” the court said.

The trial was conducted over 12 sessions between May 30 and June 25, 2025, with a panel of three judges unanimously delivering the verdict.