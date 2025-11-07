Terrorism Trial: Court Fixes Nov 20 For Judgement As Kanu Waives Right To Defend Self

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for November 20 in the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho chose the date on Friday while ruling after Kanu failed to open his defence after exhausting the six days allocated to him by the court to conduct his defence.

The judge said Kanu, having failed to utilise the opportunity granted him to conduct his defence, cannot claim to have been denied the constitutionally guaranteed rights to a fair hearing.

Details shortly…