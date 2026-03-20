Terrorism: Time For Govt To Move From Excuses To Action –Obi

A leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, wants the Federal Government to decisively tackle the rising insecurity in the country. Obi in a statement on X, described as worrisome, the latest Global Terrorism Index report which ranks Nigeria among the most terrorised nations in the world. This, he said, “is a painful indictment of failed leadership.”

Obi stated that while many countries are witnessing a decline in terrorism, Nigeria is moving in the opposite direction. “This trend is a direct result of misplaced priorities, weak governance, corruption, a lack of rule of law, and the persistent neglect of security, which is the government’s most fundamental duty,” he said.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate stated that Nigerians are dying daily from Boko Haram insurgency, attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), kidnapping, banditry and violence, while those in power continue to feast.

“What is the purpose of the government if it cannot protect lives? Why are we normalising tragedy while other nations make progress? “This is not the Nigeria we should accept. We cannot continue down this path. “It is time to move from excuses to action, and from failure to measurable progress. “A safe and secure Nigeria is not too much to ask; it is the right of every citizen, and it must be delivered,” Obi demanded.