Terrorism: Sub-Regional Forces Against Nigeria – Presidency

Following the incessant kidnappings and killings, the presidency on Sunday claimed that the sub-regional forces are allegedly working against Nigeria, particularly in relation to the recent kidnapping cases.

This was as it said that the recent kidnappings that have taken place around the nation are part of a plot by some regional groupings to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

New Telegraph recalls the multiple kidnappings by terrorists in the Kaduna State Local Government Councils of Kajuru, Chikun, Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, and Igabi.

According to reports, terrorists kidnapped roughly 280 schoolchildren on Thursday.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made the charge on Sunday during an appearance on TVC’s programme hosted by Mr. Femi Akande.

“I will say this: across the north, we understand that some of the sub-regional geopolitical forces that are currently at play are actively conspiring against the stability of Nigeria,” he said.