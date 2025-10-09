Terrorism: Senate Asks FG To Establish Military Base In Kwara South

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to set up a permanent military base in the Kwara South Senatorial District, to be able to effectively tackle the worsening menace of terrorism in the area.

The apex legislative assembly made the resolution after deliberating on a Motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Senator Ashiru Oyelola Yisa (Kwara South), on the urgent need to address insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District.

The Senate also mandated the Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector-General of Police to deploy additional troops and special units to clear the forests and restore normalcy in affected communities.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide humanitarian relief to displaced persons in Ifelodun and other affected LGAs in the Senatorial District.

The Red Chamber urged further the Federal Government to compensate families of fallen forest guards and vigilantes who died defending their communities. It direct relevant security agencies to identify and prosecute local collaborators aiding bandit operations in Kwara South.

The Chamber also mandated the Senate Committees on Defence, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of affected areas and report back within two weeks.