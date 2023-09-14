Terrorism, Others: ONSA Seeks Security, Media Collaboration

has stressed the need for a robust synergy between security agencies and the media, as part of measures to boost the fight against crime and criminality in the country. The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa (rtd), made the submission at the opening ceremony of the anti- kidnap multi-agency fusion cell communication workshop held in Abuja, yesterday.

While describing the media as “a vital and indispensable component in Nigeria’s security architecture,” the Coordinator added that it’s “contributions today would in no small measure boost the efforts of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, in developing the framework for effective multi-agency synergy in addressing the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria.”

According to him, “there is no doubt that the menace of kidnapping and other associated crimes have impacted negatively on the populace, with implications for socio-economic activities.” These, he noted, include loss of lives of some victims, financial loss through payment of ransom, forceful closure of businesses; forceful closure of schools, and restrictions in farming activities, among others.

His words: “Kidnapping for ransom is also identified as one of the means of funding terrorism. Thus, carnage unleashed by kidnappers and in affiliation with terrorist groups all over the world leading to loss and disruption of lives and properties, is a major concern; hence the need for collective efforts in advancing measures to check the threat.

“Evidently, the menace requires concerted and sustained efforts by every citizen, government at all levels, international community and the media which, of course, is the fourth estate of the realm. “In an increasingly interconnected world, where information spreads at an unprecedented pace, the media has the power to either amplify or mitigate the impact of security-related news events.

“The consequences of inaccurate or sensationalised reporting can be detrimental to public trust, exacerbate fear and anxiety, and even hinder counter terrorism efforts. We recognise the invaluable contributions made by the media in ensuring the public’s right to access information. “However, it is vital that we work together to establish a framework of synergy and standardisation for reporting on security-related matters.

Such collaboration will not only enhance the accuracy and quality of news reporting but also contribute to national security.” Participating agencies at the two-day workshop include the military, Department of State Services (DSS), the Police as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).