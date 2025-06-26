Terrorism: Nigeria Hosts 53 African Defence Chiefs, To Seek Home-Made Solutions

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is set to host 53 Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) from 53 African countries, including Burkina, Mali and the Republic of Niger for the Maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit.

The summit, which will encourage Africa-led solutions to the continent’s security challenges, will be held from August 25 to 27 in Abuja.

The Chairman of the summit Planning Committee AVM Precious Amadi said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja. Amadi said all the countries invited, including Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, had indicated interest to attend the summit.

He clarified that the strained political relationship between the trio and members of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, did not affect the cooperation between the countries’ militaries.

He said: “We don’t get involved in political issues, but I can tell you with all confidence that under the International Joint Task Force, Niger Republic is still participating, even though we have a strained political relationship with them.”