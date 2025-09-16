Terrorism: NAF Partners United States, Czech Republic On Security

In the face of ongoing security challenges, the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has struck a partnership deal with the United States, targeting smarter firepower delivery and stronger civilian protection. NAF has also taken steps to deepen defence collaboration with the Czech Republic for enhanced security and development in Nigeria, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the United States Government have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing joint operational effectiveness through smarter firepower delivery and stronger civilian protection. This renewed commitment followed a recent courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, by a delegation from the United States Institute of Security Governance.

Speaking during the meeting, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised that the ongoing Air-toGround Integration (AGI) programme, supported by the United States, has significantly improved the NAF’s ability to deliver precision firepower in support of ground operations while reducing risks to civilians.

He stressed that the programme was central to achieving synergy across the Services and embedding global best practices in Civilian Harm Mitigation (CHM). “The Air-Ground Integration programme has sharpened our capacity to deliver firepower at the right place and at the right time with precision and restraint.

“Beyond enhancing synergy, it reinforces our commitment to safeguarding civilian lives in conflict zones. The technical and advisory support provided by the United States has been instrumental in making this progress possible,” Abubakar said.

In his response, the leader of the delegation Major General Miguel Castellanos, commended the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and visionary leadership, noting that Nigeria has become a regional leader in advancing Civilian Harm Mitigation. He assured that the United States would continue to provide technical support, training, and expertise to sustain and expand the gains of the AGI programme.

“What we are developing together is more than operational capability, it is a system that ensures effectiveness while protecting civilian populations. “Nigeria’s leadership in embedding Civilian Harm Mitigation into military operations sets a strong example for the region, and the United States is proud to stand as a partner in this endeavour, “Castellanos said.

Both parties agreed that the ultimate goal of the AGI programme is to build enduring joint processes across Nigeria’s Armed Forces, enabling them to counter emerging threats decisively while upholding humanitarian standards. Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the visit reaffirmed the deepening Nigeria–US partnership.

According to him, both sides have renewed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in areas of precision targeting, inter-agency collaboration, and civilian protection, cornerstones of modern counter-terrorism and peace support operations.

Enhanced security and development

Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening strategic defence cooperation with the Czech Republic as part of ongoing efforts to advance national security and regional stability. Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala gave this assurance while receiving the Junior Deputy Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, Radka Konderlova, and her delegation at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

Abubaka noted that the visit was a reflection of the long-standing friendship between both nations and their shared commitment to peace, stability, and the advancement of aerospace and defence capabilities. Highlighting the significance of the visit, Air Marshal Abubakar commended the Czech Republic’s active role in global peace through the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), while emphasizing Nigeria’s pivotal contributions to regional stability through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“This engagement could not have come at a more auspicious time, as the Nigerian Air Force continues its deliberate transformation into an agile and resilient force capable of meeting the airpower demands of national security in all operational environments,” he said. Abubakar further underscored NAF’s frontline role in countering terrorism, insurgency, and violent extremism across the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.

He explained that through sustained air operations, the Service has significantly degraded the capabilities of violent non-state actors and disrupted their operational networks. He also highlighted NAF’s contributions in the maritime domain, particularly in securing critical national infrastructure and countering piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, stressing that such engagements reinforce Nigeria’s enduring commitment to collective security across Africa and the international community.

Speaking during the engagement, the Czech Junior Deputy Minister of Defence reaffirmed her country’s readiness to broaden defence cooperation with Nigeria, stating that air defence is the backbone of national security and Nigeria is one of the biggest partners to Czech Republic. She emphasized the importance of technology transfer and sustainable capacity-building.

“Nigeria remains a critical partner for the Czech Republic in Africa, particularly in the shared pursuit of peace and stability. Beyond defence, our partnership also carries immense potential for technology transfer and human capital development.

We are committed to working closely with the Nigerian Air Force not only to advance aerospace technologies and training cooperation but also to promote solutions that empower local industries and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture in a sustainable way. This approach ensures that our collaboration contributes to both national development and global peace,” she stated.

Future cooperation

Looking to the future, both parties identified key areas of collaboration, including logistics and sustainment support for the NAF’s L-39ZA fleet in partnership with Aero Vodochody, overhaul and acquisition of Mi-series helicopters, capacity-building for aircraft technicians, as well as advancements in aerospace engineering, avionics, and unmanned aerial systems.

NAF also expressed interest in cybersecurity, space technology, advanced radar systems, counter-drone capabilities, and signal interception technologies, citing opportunities for collaboration with Czech companies such as Avast, RETIA, and ERA. In conclusion, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed optimism that the strategic engagement would yield enduring benefits for both nations.

“I am confident that the initiatives we have outlined, anchored on mutual respect and a common commitment to global peace, will yield lasting security, mutual prosperity, and a stronger partnership that will serve not only our countries but also the entire African region and the global community,” he affirmed.

International humanitarian law

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has reaffirmed that strict adherence to international humanitarian law does not pose obstacles to operational effectiveness but rather enhances it.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Civilian Harm Mitigation training in Abuja, the CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, noted that protecting civilians in conflict environments strengthens trust and cooperation from host communities, facilitates intelligence gathering, and contributes to long-term stability.

“Protecting civilian lives fosters trust and cooperation from local communities, facilitates intelligence gathering, and contributes to longterm stability,” he said. “It also strengthens Nigeria’s standing as a professional and responsible actor in the global security space,” he said. In line with these commitments, Abubakar said, the NAF launched its Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan earlier this year.

According to the CAS, “a key component of this plan is the establishment of a dedicated Department of Civilian Harm Mitigation at the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre.” He stated that this course has served as a preparatory step towards the department’s full establishment.

“The department will function as the hub for NAF-wide training, analysis, and doctrine on civilian protection, thereby institutionalizing best practices for harm mitigation and response during air operations”, he added. The CAS urged participants of the training to continue to embody professionalism, discipline, and accountability in the conduct of air operations.

He said that while technology, platforms, and tactics provide the means to fight, “it is our values, respect for human dignity, and compliance with international law that truly define us as a force for good.” The training reflects the NAF’s compliance with international obligations as a responsible global citizen.

Nigeria remains committed to upholding conventions such as the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, the Hague Regulations, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The Civilian Harm Mitigation training, which commenced on August 11, 2025, was conducted in three batches for 69 officers.

The training covered key topics, including international humanitarian law in the context of Nigerian air operations, precision selection of ordnance to minimize collateral damage, application of Rules of Engagement, positive target identification methods, targeting categorization, the No-Strike List (NSL), and the Sensitive Target Approval and Review (STAR) process.

Abubakar commended the facilitators, organizers, and participants of the training, noting that its successful completion would enhance the NAF’s ability to minimize civilian harm and promote accountability in military operations.