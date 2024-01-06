Terrorism Is A Secular Phenomenon With No Religious Preferences – Shehu Sani

Two-term Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday claimed that the same terrorists that are murdering Muslims in Borno, Katsina, and Niger States are also killing Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau States.

Sani, a socio-political activist who made this remark on Saturday via his X page said terrorism is a secular phenomenon and that its goal is to kill.

He wrote, “The terrorists killing Muslims in Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe and Niger are the same terrorists killing Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue and Plateau States; terrorism has no religious preferences.

“They don’t even spare their members who ‘derail.’ It’s either you are with them or you are a target.”

This comes after a group of terrorists killed people on Christmas Eve in three local government areas in Plateau State.