Terrorism In Nigeria Not Religious – FG

The Nigerian government has reacted to the United States Congressional Panel report on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria and said there is no state policy on religious persecution in the country.

The panel report had called for the repeal of Nigeria’s Sharia and Blasphemy laws as part of measures to address the persecution of Christians and tackle insecurity in the country.

It also made some recommendations aimed at persuading the Nigerian government to protect the Christian community in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the violence in Nigeria is a complex security threat, not driven by government policy or religious bias.

The minister also blamed the security challenges on “organised criminality and longstanding communal tensions.”

He disclosed that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens.

“The Federal Government remains firmly committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law,” he assured.

The minister stated that the Federal Government has significantly strengthened coordinated military and law enforcement operations across affected regions.

“Ongoing counter-terrorism offensives have degraded the capacity of armed groups, disrupted kidnapping networks, and led to the arrest and neutralisation of key criminal elements.

“Intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration have been enhanced to improve early warning and rapid response mechanisms, particularly in vulnerable rural communities,” he said.

Alhaji Idris stated that the government has intensified surveillance and clearance operations in forested areas long exploited by criminal groups.

According to him, the establishment and deployment of specially trained forest guards is aimed at denying terrorists and bandits safe havens, improving territorial control, and strengthening community-level security presence.

“These efforts are complemented by increased investment in equipment, mobility assets, and technology to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies,” he said.

He disclosed that efforts were ongoing to improve humanitarian response for internally displaced persons, facilitate the safe return of affected communities, and promote community-based peacebuilding initiatives that foster sustainable coexistence.

The minister said Nigeria values its longstanding and strategic partnership with the United States.

“Our two countries share common interests in promoting security, economic development, and regional stability.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue and cooperation rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and recognition of Nigeria’s constitutional framework and sovereignty.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage international partners through appropriate diplomatic channels while remaining focused on its primary duty, the protection of all Nigerians,” he promised.