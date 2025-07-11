Terrorism In Katsina Has Been Reduced By 70 % –Commissioner

The Katsina State Government yesterday said banditry and kidnappings had reduced by 70 per cent following the introduction of ‘Community Watchdogs’.

The Commissioner for information Bala Zango also said “the state is ready to rehabilitate any terrorist who is willing to lay down his arms and embrace peace”.

He said this at an event featuring the Commissioners of Information of the All Progressives Congress (APC) states.

Zango said: “Terrorism in Katsina State has been reduced by 70 per cent and the remaining unrepentant terrorists now operate at the border areas of the state and forests.

“We maintain zero negotiation with the terrorists, but we are ready to rehabilitate any bandit that embraces peace.

“25 local governments were facing security challenges out of the 34, but now they (bandits) have been pushed to the borders. They only operate in the borders and the forests.”

While dispelling claims that, there are ongoing negotiations between the government and the bandits, the commissioner said: “The bandits are only negotiating with the communities but as a government, we still maintain our stance in fighting banditry.