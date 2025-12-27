Terrorism Has Already Violated Nigeria’s Sovereignty – Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has said Nigeria’s sovereignty has long been violated by terrorists and violent criminal gangs who have killed thousands of citizens, raped women, razed villages, kidnapped students and extorted billions of naira in ransom.

In a statement on Saturday, Sani argued that any military action taken with the consent or participation of the Nigerian government cannot be described as a breach of national sovereignty.

Sani noted that Nigeria has lost hundreds of soldiers and thousands of civilians, while expending billions of dollars over nearly two decades in the fight against terrorism.

He described the North-West region as a “bloody theatre of endless funerals and perpetual bereavement,” stressing that dialogue, prayers and appeasement have failed to end the violence.

According to him, extremist ideology driven by bloodshed and criminality must be decisively confronted and defeated for peace to return.

The former lawmaker maintained that decisive military action remains the only viable path to reclaiming the country, insisting that Nigeria should welcome support from any willing international partner, including the United States, China, Russia or African nations.

However, he emphasised that Nigeria’s ultimate security lies with the Nigerian Army and other domestic security agencies, not foreign leaders.

Sani however rejected extremism outright, stating in Hausa that terrorism neither represents goodness nor religion.