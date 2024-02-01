Terrorism Financing: N30bn Laundered, N7bn Traced to Religious Organisation –EFCC

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that N7 billion out of a whopping N30 billion laundered was traced to an unnamed reli- gious body allegedly funding terrorism in the country. He said that hardly had the anti- graft agency conveyed its discovery to the leader of the religious organisation involved in the alleged crime against humanity when it was served an order of court restraining it from proceeding with the process of invitation for interview, recovery, and possible prosecution.

The EFCC boss, who made the startling revelation at a one-day dialogue with the theme: ‘Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption’ yesterday in Abuja, vowed the readiness of the anti- graft agency to pursue the matter to a conclusive end. While expressing worries over the alleged involvement of some faith-based institutions in terrorism financing, he appealed to religious leaders to support the fight against corruption through messages delivered to their followers.

He said: “It is so sad that as I stand before this eminent audience today, that our experience in fighting corruption has to do with the religious leaders and even traditional rulers is nothing to write home about. “As I stand before you there is a matter we are handling of over 30 billion was fleece from Nigeria and we were able to trace N7 billion to a particular religious body. “As we wrote a letter to the leader, the next thing we saw was a restraining order, stopping us from inviting them, stopping us from recovering the money.

“Meanwhile people are dying along the line, money traced directly to the body and that is what we are battling with. Of course, we have appealed. “To our faith leaders, my appeal is that those who lead our society from churches and mosques should develop messages that glorify industry, hard work, probity and contentment over riches, irrespective of how it was made.”

Speaking on the Fraud Risk Assessment Project, which was launched in the course of the programme, Olukoyede explained that: “When fully deployed, it will save the nation billions of naira in stolen wealth, time and resources spent in investigating grand corruption cases. “The project is intended to commence, in the first instance, with 20 extremely vulnerable agencies of government. “We believe that, with the support of the government and the cooperation of the leadership of the selected agencies, we will be able to drastically close the space for brazen graft in the public sector.”